Man Appears In Court Charged With Murder Of Three Pensioners

A 27-year-old man charged with murdering three pensioners has appeared in court.

Alexander Lewis-Ranwell, from Croyde, North Devon, appeared at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. He is accused of murdering Anthony Payne, 80, and twins Dick and Roger Carter, 84, in Exeter between February 10 and 12.

He is also accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to John Ellis in Barnstaple on February 9, and faces the same charge in relation to Stasys Belevicius in Exeter on February 11.

The bearded defendant, wearing a grey top, stood in the dock flanked by custody staff and police officers, and spoke throughout the brief hearing.

Prosecuting, Joanna Clark invited magistrates to send the case to the Crown Court given the three murder charges faced by Lewis-Ranwell.

Katrina Byrne, representing the defendant, did not make any representations.

Payne was found dead at an address in Bonhay Road on Monday, while the bodies of the Carter twins were discovered at their home in Cowick Lane the following day.

Lewis-Ranwell was arrested on Tuesday evening. Devon and Cornwall Police charged him with the three murders and two charges of grievous bodily harm on Friday evening.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear before Exeter Crown Court on Monday.