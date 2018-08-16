Man Killed In 'Hit-And-Run' Outside GCHQ In Cheltenham

A man has been killed in a suspected hit-and-run collision outside the government’s communications headquarters in Cheltenham.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the body – which has not yet been formally identified – was found on the A40, which goes past the GCHQ base.
Emergency crews were called to the scene, in the Benhall area, in the early hours of Thursday.
Gloucestershire Police said: “Diversions remain in place in Cheltenham as police investigate what appears to be a fatal hit and run collision ... The road is closed around the scene while enquiries remain going.
“Anyone who was travelling along the A40 around that time and may have seen something relevant or anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 40 of 16 August.”
South Western Ambulance Service also attended the scene.