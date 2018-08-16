Man Killed In 'Hit-And-Run' Outside GCHQ In Cheltenham

David Goddard via Getty Images Aerial photograph of the GCHQ headquarters.

A man has been killed in a suspected hit-and-run collision outside the government’s communications headquarters in Cheltenham.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the body – which has not yet been formally identified – was found on the A40, which goes past the GCHQ base.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, in the Benhall area, in the early hours of Thursday.