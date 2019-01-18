Man With 'Large Knife' Arrested At Dartford Train Station

A man brandishing what witnessed described as a ‘sword’ has been arrested at Dartford train station.
Shortly before 12.45pm on Friday, officers from British Transport Police and Kent Police were called to Dartford station after reports of a man in possession of a large knife.
Police officers quickly arrived on the scene and detained a man on the platforms of the station.
The 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.
No injuries were reported and the incident is not believed to be terror-related. During the arrest, a Taser device was drawn but not deployed, BTP told HuffPost UK.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact BTP by text on 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 231 of 18/01/2019.