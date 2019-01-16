Black And Brown Colours Added To LGBT Flag By Manchester Pride

Manchester Pride has launched a brand new rainbow flag featuring black and brown colours in a bid to “promote inclusion” in the region’s LGBT community.

Unveiled after many black and minority ethnic people said they felt underrepresented within LGBTQ+ spaces, the move has also caused controversy among those who say the flag shouldn’t be “about race”.

Manchester Pride CEO Mark Fletcher told HuffPost UK: “As a charity which campaigns for LGBTQ+ rights and equality, it is our responsibility to recognise the needs people of all backgrounds and to constantly evaluate what we can do to promote inclusion.

“It would be reckless of us to ignore the experiences of those who feel marginalised,” he said.

A Stonewall report published last year found that 51% of BAME LGBT people have experienced racism within the gay community.

But Manchester Pride’s announcement has received heavy criticism, with many arguing that it is an empty gesture that will not prompt real change.

Nathan Gill, an MEP for Wales, tweeted: “Don’t recall ever seeing black or brown in a rainbow! But is am colour blind so maybe I’m wrong? If you’re adding colour of races – are they going to add a white stripe too?”

An account called Keiso, also writing on Twitter, said: “So instead of working on the racism in the LGBT community, adding two unnecessary stripes of colour to the flag would help...? Doesn’t this mean we have to add more colours to represent the other races?”