At least three people have been stabbed in a brutal knife attack at Manchester’s Victoria Station.

British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed three people, including a police officer, were injured in the stabbing.

The attacker has been arrested. Some services through the station were suspended, Greater Manchester Police said.

Sam Clack, a BBC producer, was on a platform at Manchester Victoria train station waiting for a tram when he witnessed the attack.

Clack, 38, said: “I just heard this most blood curdling scream and looked down the platform. What it looked like was a guy in his 60s with a woman of similar age and another guy all dressed in black.

“It looked like they were having a fight, but she was screaming in this blood curdling way. I saw police in high-viz come towards him. He came towards me.

“I looked down and saw he had a kitchen knife with a black handle with a good, 12-inch blade. It was just fear, pure fear.”