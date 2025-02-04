flyd via Unsplash Maoam chewy sweets

You know when Shakespeare asked, “what’s in a name”?

Well, if he was talking about sweets brands, I reckon I’d be able to give him some pretty extensive answers.

For instance, it turns out that Ferrero Rocher is a reference to the truffles’ shape and texture; HARIBO is a clever acronym; and Twix is a smart portmanteau of “twin sticks”.

Even products like Wagon Wheels and HobNobs have surprising origin stories.

So perhaps I shouldn’t have been shocked to learn that MAOAM, the brand behind those lovely gummy strips, is no exception.

What does MAOAM mean?

According to the company’s site, the brand used to be called Düsseldorfer Lakritzenwerk and focused on liquorice-based sweets.

Then, Edmund Münster took over the company, though it took until 1930 for MAOAM to be born.

According to an archived article from German newspaper Der Spiegel, the name is an abbreviation of “Mundet allen ohne Ausnahme” – German for “everyone likes it without exception”.

Another German publication, Bild, cites this as the brand name’s origin too.

The product ― licensed as a chew sweet “without gum, made of sugar, syrup and other ingredients” ― was marketed as “an extremely delicious, highly sought-after speciality candy” after its 1931 launch.

How do you say MAOAM?

I’ve always said it “moh-am,” but was never sure I was saying it right.

Thankfully Georgia Gardner, assistant brand manager at MAOAM, revealed all to The Mirror.

Speaking to the publication, she explained: “From ChatGPT’s answer of ‘mow-um’, to the rhyming of MAOAM with ‘moan’, we’d like to set the record straight.”

The expert continued: “The pronunciation of MAOAM encompasses the full chewing experience of the treat with ‘mow’ rhyming with ‘pow’, a silent ‘o’, then ‘am’ to finish off – ‘Mow-Am’.”

