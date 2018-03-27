‘Marcella’ served up the biggest twist of the series so far on Monday (27 March) night, when it was revealed the police could be looking for a female child killer. The ITV crime noir has focused on the hunt to find out who is responsible for the kidnap and murder of 17 children, and while it had been majoritively men who had fallen under suspicion, Marcella’s discovery of a box of tampons at the crime scene turned the investigation on its head.

As a result, viewers were left questioning which of the show’s female characters could be behind the crimes, with a wide range of interesting theories floating around on social media. Jason’s girlfriend Rebecca put herself in the frame when it looked like she had done something to care home worker Gail, after her discovery that Joel ending up in a locked-in state was “no accident”:

#Marcella Theory! Rebecca was a rehab nurse, as she met Jason in rehab! This means that she could have met Joel in rehab, found out what was happening and was worried that Joel would tell Gail. Meaning she had to get rid of her. — Ellie (@Imagine_Dragon8) March 26, 2018

Rebecca’s link to Joel was also questioned. Are they related? Why was she at the home to visit him? And is she also manipulating Edward?

#Marcella #ITV I don't think its Maya. ex's hubbies new girlfriend is my bet. Practiced her technique on her brother (now in a care home). Now close to Marcella's son in case he remembers anything about how she killed his friend. Volunteers with the charity to find her victims. — Peter Berridge (@petejberridge) March 26, 2018

Others believed children’s charity boss Maya had aroused suspicion, especially as she was seen visiting a derelict house - a potential new location to hide the children?

Wow! It looked like Maya was finding another derelict house! Is she the creepy surgeon? #Marcella pic.twitter.com/ngGw32Ntz5 — Marcella Fan Theories (@marcella_fan) March 26, 2018

Her obvious link to abused children also gives her unrivaled access to information about them and their abusers, and one fan questioned whether she could be killing them to protect them:

Maybe all the murdered children have been abused and they confided in the childrens’ agency at some point? The murderer (Maya?) works there & he/she kills the children believing that they are actually protecting the children from their abusers? #marcella — Sharon Forbes (@BlondeMzungu) March 26, 2018

It’s also worth noting that she also paid her employee Sascha to plant evidence framing her husband Vince at the scene of the murders. Speaking of which, Sascha’s involvement in the killings was brought into question:

#Marcella So my new theory- the lesbian who works at the charity was the girl abused by the men in the rock band & now thinks she's helping other victims by putting the 'protection discs' in their torsos. Am I close @annafriel ? Still not sure about the former boxer 🤔 #colombo — Danielle Hudson (@DanniiHud) March 26, 2018

Her partner Jojo also came under suspicion, as it was pointed out a) how desperate she is for a child (even going to the lengths of sleeping with a stranger in a club to try and get pregnant) and b) she also has surgery experience as a vet, so would therefore be able to carry out the procedures on the victims:

#Marcella @annafriel Bloody hell & breathe just brilliant! Its the vet murdering the kids, exp in surgery etc she would av an idea of what to do & the wooden bits inserted are some sort of good luck omen helping her to get pregnant! Now carry on thinking...! — teresa morgan (@teresamorgan10) March 26, 2018

However, some fans believe it could be a ring of women with many of the show’s supporting female characters involved. It was pointed out they all have in common the fact they either don’t or can’t have children:

Solved it @annafriel it’s a womens murder ring!! Those who can’t or have trouble getting pregnant sacrificing children for their perceived right to have one! #Marcella — Jennie Watkins (@Jenoir_5) March 26, 2018

Late watching but my theories after tonight’s ep, there’s either a ring of the ladies who are in it together (I can’t keep up with their names), or it’s Jason’s girlfriend, maybe the care home lady in on it aswell? #Marcella — PJ (@PJY_x) March 26, 2018

My theory on #Marcella - Maya, Jason's Mrs, the vet and the care home manager. They all know each other. Think the dodgy cop boss is involved too. It's all so confusing 😨 — Karen Alexander (@KazAlexander) March 26, 2018

So! Final thoughts after tonight #Marcella It's too obvious to be maya But still think she/her charity is involved in some way. Jason's girlfriend is a doctor so she could easily lobotomise the kids. Then there is the vet who is desperate for a child.Could they be in it together? — Laura Garside (@LauraGarside) March 26, 2018