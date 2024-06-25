Margot Robbie’s Husband Reveals The 1 Thing They Constantly Fight About

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley pictured together in November 2023 Variety via Getty Images

Despite the underlying message in Barbie that women should focus more on self-actualization than a romantic relationship, it seems that actor Margot Robbie has found her real-life Ken.

In a joint interview with The Times, Margot and her husband, Tom Ackerley, spoke about their shared business ventures – film production company LuckyChap, which is responsible for hits such as I, Tonya and Saltburn, as well as their newly launched gin brand, Papa Salt.

Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

When the Times asked Tom how the couple — who secretly wed in Byron Bay, Australia, in December 2016 — manage to “separate business and pleasure,” he said it wasn’t too difficult, even if they tend to spend “24 hours a day” together.

“It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”

But Tom, who is originally from the UK, did admit to one thing he and his Australian-born wife bicker about — and it’s pretty sweet.

According to him, the pair fights about which native country has the best chocolate cookies, specifically “whether Tim Tams or Penguins are better”.

Margot and Tom at the Barbie premiere last year Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

The cultural clash does seem to make sense, however, because both biscuit bars are delicious. Australia’s Tim Tams are two biscuits separated by a cream filling and coated in a layer of chocolate, while Penguins are milk chocolate bars with cookie and chocolate cream inside.

Yet, despite this one hiccup, the couple seems to embrace each other’s country of origin, with Tom telling the Times he “feels like an honorary Aussie”, while Margot “feels like an honorary Brit”.

The notoriously private couple met in Belgium in 2013 while filming Suite Française, a romantic drama set in World War II. Tom was working as an assistant director while Margot acted in the film alongside Michelle Williams and Kristin Scott Thomas.

His reluctance to be in the spotlight may have been what attracted his future wife to him in the first place.

The Suicide Squad star told E! News in January that she loves being married to a “normie,” a non-famous person.