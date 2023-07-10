Margot Robbie Delivers Another Flawless Barbie Look You Might Just Recognise

Margot Robbie is currently on the press tour to end all press tours as the Barbie release date draws closer, and the star has now sported (another) stunning look on the pink carpet.

The actor, who exec produced the movie as well as playing the titular character, rocked up at the LA premiere in a gorgeous black, sparkling dress with a tulle fishtail.

Advertisement

Margot completed her look with opera gloves, an eye-catching diamond choker and a pink handkerchief – and, of course, the outfit was a homage to the doll she’s brought to life on-screen.

Margot Robbie at the world premiere of Barbie at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9 in LA Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Eagle-eyed fans soon noticed that the Wolf Of Wall Street star’s ensemble looked a little familiar:

Margot Robbie as Barbie ‘Solo in the Spotlight’ for the #Barbie premiere. pic.twitter.com/NR6zhAP01M — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 10, 2023

Margot worked with her stylist Andrew Mukamal and designer Daniel Roseberry to recreate the 1960 doll’s look for the premiere at downtown Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.

Advertisement

Her necklace was designed by jeweller to the stars Lorraine Schwartz while her peep-toe shoes were Manolo Blahniks.

Margot was joined at the premiere by her Ken co-star Ryan Gosling, who looked as handsome as ever in a pink suit and matching shirt.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the pink carpet Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Director Greta Gerwig, actors Simu Lui, America Ferriera and Ariana Greenblatt, and Dua Lipa – who has contributed a song to the Barbie soundtrack – were also in attendance.

This is far from the first time that Margot has taken style inspiration from the doll while promoting the movie.

Advertisement

At last week’s Mexico premiere, she threw it back to the ’90s with a homage to the Earring Magic Barbie.

She then channelled 1985’s Day-to-Night Barbie with two custom-made Versace looks at the Seoul premiere earlier this month.

One eagle-eyed fan, who runs the account Film Updates, has compiled a collage featuring all of Margot’s Barbie-inspired press tour looks: