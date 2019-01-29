PARENTS
29/01/2019 10:34 GMT

Dad Laments Marie Kondo Mania In Viral Music Video

"I just got KonMari'ed!"

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve likely heard of organising guru Marie Kondo, her KonMari method and her hit Netflix show ‘Tidying Up with Marie Kondo’. 

Indeed, Kondo-inspired tidying fever is hitting households around the world, ushering in an era of clear storage bins, upright folding and a general push toward minimalism. 

But not everyone is super-stoked about it.

Penn Holderness of the viral video-loving Holderness Family created a music video to lament his wife Kim’s KonMari obsession – specifically its effect on his personal possessions.

Clearly, others can relate – The Holderness Family’s “Tidying Up: The Musical” (aka “You Just Got KonMari-ed”) has racked up nearly 900,000 views on Facebook. 

Guess it’s sparking joy. 

Watch the Holderness Family’s “Tidying Up: The Musical” above.

Related...

MORE: parents Family Children viral video tidying up Holderness family

Conversations