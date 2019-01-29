Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve likely heard of organising guru Marie Kondo, her KonMari method and her hit Netflix show ‘Tidying Up with Marie Kondo’.

Indeed, Kondo-inspired tidying fever is hitting households around the world, ushering in an era of clear storage bins, upright folding and a general push toward minimalism.

But not everyone is super-stoked about it.

Penn Holderness of the viral video-loving Holderness Family created a music video to lament his wife Kim’s KonMari obsession – specifically its effect on his personal possessions.

Clearly, others can relate – The Holderness Family’s “Tidying Up: The Musical” (aka “You Just Got KonMari-ed”) has racked up nearly 900,000 views on Facebook.

Guess it’s sparking joy.

Watch the Holderness Family’s “Tidying Up: The Musical” above.