This Is How Marion Cotillard Really Feels About Her Infamous Dark Knight Rises Death Scene

Marion Cottilard pictured in 2021 via Associated Press

It seems that even international stars have their off days.

During an interview on the French TV show Les Rencontres Du Papotin, Marion Cotillard was asked about her stint in the Christopher Nolan movie The Dark Knight Rises.

More specifically, the Oscar winner was asked about her death scene, and whether she felt – as the interviewer did – that she’d missed the mark.

“Effectively, I agree with you,” she admitted. “I don’t think I nailed that scene. What happened was that I didn’t find the right position, I didn’t find the right way.”

“I was stressed, and there you have it,” Marion added. “Sometimes it happens that you mess up. And I messed up.”

The camera angles and positioning of the actor in Marion’s death scene have long been a bugbear of fans of the Dark Knight movies, which the La Vie En Rose actor previously addressed in an interview back in 2016.

Marion Cottilard in her final moments in The Dark Knight Rises Warner Bros

“Sometimes there are failures, and when you see this on screen, you’re thinking: ‘Why? Why did they keep that take?’ But either you blame everyone or nobody,” she told Allociné.

“But I thought people overreacted because it was tough to be identified just with this scene. When I’m doing the best I can to find the authenticity in every character that I’m playing, it’s tough to be known just for this scene.”

The Dark Knight Rises was the third in Christopher Nolan’s Batman series.