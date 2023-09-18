LOADING ERROR LOADING

Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) drew criticism on Sunday with her pearl-clutching response to a report that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat, New York) had changed the chamber’s informal dress code.

The move would allow Senator John Fetterman (Democrat, Pennsylvania) to wear his casual-style clothes on the Senate floor.

“The Senate no longer encoding a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful,” wrote Greene.

“Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions,” she ranted. “Stop lowering the bar.”

The comment about “etiquette and respect” from the conspiracy theory-promoting, climate change-denying, insult-hurling, far-right congresswoman who screamed at President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address and showed nude images of the president’s son during a hearing was too much for people on X, formerly Twitter.

“Among many many other things, you showed hunter biden’s penis in a house hearing so please spare us the self-righteous bullshit,” replied Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s chief of staff.

among many many other things, you showed hunter biden’s penis in a house hearing so please spare us the self-righteous bullshit https://t.co/vejRNaQIpQ — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) September 17, 2023

Other critics agreed:

Your behavior in that building lowered the bar far more than any pair of shorts could. https://t.co/zQK9UMOUhL — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) September 17, 2023

Please tell us more about your newfound love for Senate etiquette. Does this mean you now renounce the January 6 rioters? https://t.co/WM7XXqwTug — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) September 17, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Senate etiquette. That’s rich. https://t.co/pxMdHf0qWj — Eileen (@EileenBillinson) September 17, 2023

Coups good, hoodies bad — the Republicans! https://t.co/TIVel9DPWu — David Pumpkin Spice Socialist Moscrop 🎃 (@David_Moscrop) September 17, 2023

“Stop lowering the bar”, the hooting howler monkey who rose to prominence harassing school shooting survivors wrote without irony.



Look at it this way, Midge, maybe with a lowered bar, you’d finally be able to do a prope-form pull-up! #brightside — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) September 17, 2023

You and Boob-o have lowered the bar already. It’s now on the ground. — Scootmeister ⚡️ (@Scootmeister) September 18, 2023

The bar was lowered when you were sworn in and it's been downhill ever since. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) September 17, 2023

And @tedcruz shows up to vote I'm athletic attire remember that? — Tim Scott (Private Citizen) (@NCPawPaw06) September 17, 2023

