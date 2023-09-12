‘Insane And Treasonous’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed Over ‘Seceding’ Message

Conspiracy theorist Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) was called out on social media on Monday after she gave secession yet another shout-out.
“If the Biden admin refuses to stop the invasion of cartel led human and drug trafficking into our country, states should consider seceding from the union,” wrote Greene, a close ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Republican, California).
She also called Biden’s border policies “traitorous” in her message on X (formerly Twitter), which she posted on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Greene has made similar calls in the past.
On President’s Day, she called for a “national divorce”.
“We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this,” she wrote in a post that many Democrats and Republicans alike united to condemn.
She later said she called for a national divorce so that Republicans could have “our own safe space,” adding that those newly divorced red states could then forbid Democrats who move there from voting for five years.
Greene also raised the issue in 2021, asking in a Twitter poll if America should “have a national divorce.”
The Georgia lawmaker has shared a number of bizarre and unhinged conspiracy theories over the years, and last year spoke at a white nationalist event.
Despite that, McCarthy has remained in Greene’s corner.
“I will never leave that woman,” McCarthy told a friend, the New York Times reported earlier this year. “I will always take care of her.”
Critics slammed her latest call for states to “consider seceding from the union”: