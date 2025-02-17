Marjorie Taylor Greene Warned What’s ‘A Bit Toxic’ And You Know What Happened Next

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) faced accusations of hypocrisy this weekend after she warned that “too much social media turns things a bit toxic.”
“I hate seeing this on our side,” the conspiracy theory-peddling Donald Trump acolyte — who frequently uses her own social accounts to attack political opponents and others — lamented on Elon Musk’s X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Greene added: “People need to put their phones down and live life. Go outside, enjoy God’s creation. Exercise. Cook a good healthy meal. Visit your loved ones and tell them how important they are. I hope you all have a good weekend.”
Critics said Greene was gaslighting and more.
