Marjorie Taylor Greene Warned What’s ‘A Bit Toxic’ And You Know What Happened Next

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Bloomberg via Getty Images

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) faced accusations of hypocrisy this weekend after she warned that “too much social media turns things a bit toxic.”

“I hate seeing this on our side,” the conspiracy theory-peddling Donald Trump acolyte — who frequently uses her own social accounts to attack political opponents and others — lamented on Elon Musk’s X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Greene added: “People need to put their phones down and live life. Go outside, enjoy God’s creation. Exercise. Cook a good healthy meal. Visit your loved ones and tell them how important they are. I hope you all have a good weekend.”

Too much social media turns things a bit toxic. I hate seeing this on our side.



People need to put their phones down and live life.



Go outside, enjoy God’s creation.



Exercise.



Cook a good healthy meal.



Visit your loved ones and tell them how important they are.



I hope you… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 15, 2025

Critics said Greene was gaslighting and more.

‘Our side”? How about just once you don’t make it about us vs them or calling fellow Americans who happen to belong to another party “the enemy”? — John (of the Omniverse) 🐝☠️☢️ (@obiwonjohn) February 15, 2025

gaslighting — Flip dingo (@Flip_Dingo) February 15, 2025

The Republican party are full of hypocrites. — Positivity King 👑 | Roland Nnamdi Gabriel (@RolandNGabriel) February 15, 2025

Pot, meet kettle — Step-Uncle Steve (@StepUncleSteve) February 15, 2025

Why don’t you get the hell off of social media. https://t.co/oDcK056BQn — Diane K 🇺🇦 💙🌊 (@diane7171) February 15, 2025

Hi, pot; say hello to kettle. — Barron Jones (@JonesBarron) February 15, 2025

Saying that too much of this platform is turning people toxic, and then sowing more division among people by saying “our side”. 🙄 — Smart Ass (@DogHumbled) February 15, 2025

Ever since you came into politics you have been toxic 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/1hYR24rwrk — President Little (@LOLatMYproblems) February 15, 2025

Ponder jewish space lasers.... — Jason Lavin (@jasonlavin) February 15, 2025

She says ironically via a post on social media — TheProletariat (@_ThePr0letariat) February 15, 2025

