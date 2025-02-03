Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Disturbing’ Post About Reporter’s Foreign Accent Is Slammed

Conspiracy theory-peddling Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) drew criticism this weekend for a social media post about the foreign accent of a journalist ― who asked a question during a White House press briefing ― and her subsequent suggestion to “throw out all the foreign press.”
Greene on X, formerly Twitter, first praised the aggressive way in which White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt tackled French correspondent Sonia Dridi’s question about President Donald Trump’s response to the deadly plane crash in Washington, DC.
Greene then wrote:
“How about that accent from that reporter? I think we need to throw out all the foreign press! American media first!”
Dridi shared Greene’s post on social media and noted: “Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks I should be thrown out of the press room because of my accent.”
While some commenters lapped up Greene’s comment, critics expressed solidarity with Dridi and accused the Georgia congresswoman of using divisive language.