Mark Cavendish To Take Indefinite Break From Cycling Due To Epstein-Barr Virus

Mark Cavendish will take an indefinite break from cycling after being diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus, commonly known as glandular fever.

The 33-year-old, who has won 30 Tour de France stages, had been “unknowingly training and racing with EBV over recent months”, according to his Dimension Data team.

His enforced rest was announced on Wednesday, with Cavendish saying: “I’ve been advised to take a period of total rest in order to fully recover.”

The virus is an illness associated with fever, sore throat, swollen lymph nodes in the neck, and sometimes an enlarged spleen.

Cavendish, who is also known as the Manx Missile, was first diagnosed in April 2017.

He said: “This season I’ve not felt physically myself and despite showing good numbers on the bike I have felt that there’s been something not right.

“Given this and on the back of these medical results, I’m glad to now finally have some clarity as to why I haven’t been able to perform at my optimum level during this time.

“I’m now looking forward to taking the time necessary in order to get back to 100% fitness before then returning to racing again at peak physical condition.”

In 2011 Cavendish won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

