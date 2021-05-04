Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Body Transformation After Deliberately Gaining Weight For Film Role

Mark Wahlberg has showed off the results of his body transformation, after deliberately gaining weight for an upcoming role. The Transformers star is currently gearing up to play boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long in the biopic Father Stu, previously stating he was aiming to gain 30lbs (just over two stone) in six weeks for the film. Posting on Instagram on Monday night, Mark revealed how he was getting on after three weeks.

The 49-year-old also gave a shout-out to chef Lawrence Duran for helping him out with his weight gain. In 2018, Mark went viral after sharing details of his seriously strict fitness regime, which begins with him getting up at 2.30am to start his workouts, and going to bed at 7.30pm. It also included two daily workouts, a round of golf and some time in a “cryo chamber” to recover. Speaking about his excitement to relax his routine for his role in Father Stu, Mark recently told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel: “They want me to do it as healthy as possible and I’m like, ‘Dude, I’ve been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight’. “I want to go bakeries. I want to go to [US diner chain] Denny’s. I want to get pancakes. I want to get everything I can possibly get my hands on.”

Randy Holmes via Getty Images Mark Wahlberg and Jimmy Kimmel