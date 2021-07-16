Mark Wahlberg Gets Real About Struggles To Gain Weight For New Film Role: 'It Was Not Fun'

Mark Wahlberg has admitted his efforts to gain weight for an upcoming film role weren’t quite as much fun as he was originally hoping.

Earlier this year, Mark revealed he was deliberately trying to gain 30lbs in the space of six weeks to play boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long in the biopic Father Stu.

The Transformers star – who went viral in 2018 when he shared his meticulous fitness regime – told US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel at the time: “They want me to [gain weight] as healthy as possible and I’m like, ‘Dude, I’ve been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight’.

“I want to go bakeries. I want to go to [US diner chain] Denny’s. I want to get pancakes. I want to get everything I can possibly get my hands on.”