Mark Zuckerberg Went Full Villain And 'Used A Laser To Kill A Goat'

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg once killed a goat with a laser beam and served it cold to Twitter boss Jack Dorsey, it has been claimed. The Bond villain-esque revelation was made by Dorsey in a bizarre interview in Rolling Stone magazine. Asked about his most memorable encounter with Zuckerberg, Dorsey said: “Well, there was a year when he was only eating what he was killing. He made goat for me for dinner. He killed the goat.”

Getty/HuffPost UK Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg once ate meat only from animals he had killed himself, including goat.

He added: “He kills it with a laser gun and then the knife. Then they send it to the butcher.” Asked by gobsmacked interviewer Brian Hiatt for more details, Dorsey went on: “A stun gun. They stun it, and then he knifed it. Then they send it to a butcher. “Evidently in Palo Alto there’s a rule or regulation that you can have six livestock on any lot of land, so he had six goats at the time.”

Bloomberg via Getty Images Twitter boss Jack Dorsey revealed details of Zuckerberg's eating habits in an interview.