Martin Bashir has quit the BBC on health grounds amid an investigation into his Panorama interview with Princess Diana.

The veteran journalist, who was the BBC News religion editor, has been seriously unwell with complications related to Covid-19 since last year.

Jonathan Munro, the BBC’s deputy director of news, said in a message to staff: “Martin Bashir has stepped down from his position as the BBC’s religion editor, and is leaving the Corporation.

“He let us know of his decision last month, just before being readmitted to hospital for another surgical procedure on his heart.”