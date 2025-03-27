Marvel's Dramatic Avengers: Doomsday Cast Announcement Has Inspired Our Favourite New Meme

Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth are among the Marvel stars appearing in Avengers: Doomsday Zade Rosenthal/Marvel/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Marvel took a rather novel approach to announcing the cast of its next star-studded Avengers movie, Doomsday.

Six years on from the double-punch of Infinity War and Endgame – which saw stars from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe sharing the screen, in what came to be playfully referred to as the “most ambitious crossover event in history” – the studio is about to begin production on the next Avengers movie.

To get fans excited, Marvel put together a five-and-a-half-hour live-stream on Thursday afternoon, during which the A-listers in the cast were announced, including MCU greats and a few surprise returning faces.

However, the slow roll-out also wound up inspiring a ridiculous new meme, as film fans began suggesting their own takes on who they’d like to see “return” in Avengers: Doomsday.

These are just some of our favourites:

Kim Cattrall will return as Samantha Jones in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/4H2iG78Bya — 🇵🇸 (@midosommar) March 26, 2025

Ariana Grande will return as Glinda in “AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY” pic.twitter.com/EGQYbmEynU — Wicked News Hub (@wickednewshub) March 26, 2025

Jennifer Coolidge will return as Tanya in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/s3Se7ASQCt — out of context the white lotus (@oocwhitelotus) March 26, 2025

Isabella Rossellini will return as Sister Agnes in AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY pic.twitter.com/I9XIca8Dvf — alwn (@feuilleres) March 26, 2025

Karla Sofía Gascón will return as Emilia Pérez in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/oZznilPr6j — zoë rose bryant (@zoerosebryant) March 26, 2025

Lydia Tár will return as Lydia Tár in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/5mVg6rf4K8 — Jillian (@JillianChili) March 26, 2025

John Travolta will return as Edna Turnblad in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/Rjg8NIJ3vE — Carl (@_carlbxrch) March 26, 2025

Jujubee will return in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/e49VFJnJbu — untuck3d (@untuck3d_) March 26, 2025

Longlegs has been revealed as part of today’s Marvel announcement. https://t.co/fAXtFuaJUV pic.twitter.com/NHUnq6nWB5 — f0undfootage (@f0undfootage) March 26, 2025

Monstro Elisasue will return in 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY'. pic.twitter.com/ZUbJubVEE6 — madame web charts and updates (@madamewebsite) March 26, 2025

Zoë Wanamaker will return as Cassandra O'Brien in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/w4zx054DGn — chlo 🏎️ (@_cosmicangst) March 26, 2025

The Skinamarink demon will return in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/A23WZRIwao — Sydney🚀 (@CountVolpe) March 26, 2025

The Inanimate Carbon Rod will return in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/lYfUekOaQ6 — Jack (@jackarking) March 26, 2025

Green Screen will return as “Green Screen” in Avengers: Green Screen — Victor Godinez (@VictorGodinez) March 27, 2025

You, the reader of this Tweet, will return in 'Avengers: Doomsday' pic.twitter.com/JrHNITXidU — Adriano Caporusso (@AdriCaporusso) March 26, 2025

The Avengers: Doomsday cast announcements pic.twitter.com/bWyJh1h786 — TellyAddict (@TVAddict2025) March 26, 2025

All jokes aside, shall we have a quick recap of who is actually back for Avengers: Doomsday?

Also putting in an appearance will be the new Fantastic Four – made up of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn – as well as Letitia Wright and Winston Duke from the Black Panther movies.

There’ll also be appearances from actors within the previous X-Men film series, including Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Alan Cumming and Rebecca Romjin.

