Marvel's Dramatic Avengers: Doomsday Cast Announcement Has Inspired Our Favourite New Meme

This is the "ambitious crossover event" the world really needs.
Daniel Welsh
Entertainment Editor

Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth are among the Marvel stars appearing in Avengers: Doomsday
Zade Rosenthal/Marvel/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Marvel took a rather novel approach to announcing the cast of its next star-studded Avengers movie, Doomsday.

Six years on from the double-punch of Infinity War and Endgame – which saw stars from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe sharing the screen, in what came to be playfully referred to as the “most ambitious crossover event in history” – the studio is about to begin production on the next Avengers movie.

To get fans excited, Marvel put together a five-and-a-half-hour live-stream on Thursday afternoon, during which the A-listers in the cast were announced, including MCU greats and a few surprise returning faces.

Take a seat. https://t.co/rvhBoEMy2n

— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 26, 2025

However, the slow roll-out also wound up inspiring a ridiculous new meme, as film fans began suggesting their own takes on who they’d like to see “return” in Avengers: Doomsday.

These are just some of our favourites:

Kim Cattrall will return as Samantha Jones in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/4H2iG78Bya

— 🇵🇸 (@midosommar) March 26, 2025

Ariana Grande will return as Glinda in “AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY” pic.twitter.com/EGQYbmEynU

— Wicked News Hub (@wickednewshub) March 26, 2025

Jennifer Coolidge will return as Tanya in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/s3Se7ASQCt

— out of context the white lotus (@oocwhitelotus) March 26, 2025

Isabella Rossellini will return as Sister Agnes in AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY pic.twitter.com/I9XIca8Dvf

— alwn (@feuilleres) March 26, 2025

Karla Sofía Gascón will return as Emilia Pérez in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/oZznilPr6j

— zoë rose bryant (@zoerosebryant) March 26, 2025

oh my god??? https://t.co/dAgosgz073 pic.twitter.com/wkzcUgSwPc

— madame web charts and updates (@madamewebsite) March 26, 2025

Lydia Tár will return as Lydia Tár in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/5mVg6rf4K8

— Jillian (@JillianChili) March 26, 2025

John Travolta will return as Edna Turnblad in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/Rjg8NIJ3vE

— Carl (@_carlbxrch) March 26, 2025

Jujubee will return in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/e49VFJnJbu

— untuck3d (@untuck3d_) March 26, 2025

It’s her time #Marvel pic.twitter.com/hWVriD6MuM

— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) March 26, 2025

Longlegs has been revealed as part of today’s Marvel announcement. https://t.co/fAXtFuaJUV pic.twitter.com/NHUnq6nWB5

— f0undfootage (@f0undfootage) March 26, 2025

Monstro Elisasue will return in 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY'. pic.twitter.com/ZUbJubVEE6

— madame web charts and updates (@madamewebsite) March 26, 2025

Zoë Wanamaker will return as Cassandra O'Brien in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/w4zx054DGn

— chlo 🏎️ (@_cosmicangst) March 26, 2025

The Skinamarink demon will return in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/A23WZRIwao

— Sydney🚀 (@CountVolpe) March 26, 2025

The Inanimate Carbon Rod will return in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/lYfUekOaQ6

— Jack (@jackarking) March 26, 2025

Green Screen will return as “Green Screen” in Avengers: Green Screen

— Victor Godinez (@VictorGodinez) March 27, 2025

You, the reader of this Tweet, will return in 'Avengers: Doomsday' pic.twitter.com/JrHNITXidU

— Adriano Caporusso (@AdriCaporusso) March 26, 2025

The Avengers: Doomsday cast announcements pic.twitter.com/bWyJh1h786

— TellyAddict (@TVAddict2025) March 26, 2025

All jokes aside, shall we have a quick recap of who is actually back for Avengers: Doomsday?

It was previously revealed that former Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr will be returning to the MCU in the new role of Doctor Doom, and he’s set to be joined by Marvel staples like Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America.

Also putting in an appearance will be the new Fantastic Four – made up of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn – as well as Letitia Wright and Winston Duke from the Black Panther movies.

There’ll also be appearances from actors within the previous X-Men film series, including Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Alan Cumming and Rebecca Romjin.

Filming on the project is now underway, ahead of its release next year. A sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, has already been announced.

