Marvel's Dramatic Avengers: Doomsday Cast Announcement Has Inspired Our Favourite New Meme

Marvel took a rather novel approach to announcing the cast of its next star-studded Avengers movie, Doomsday.
Six years on from the double-punch of Infinity War and Endgame – which saw stars from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe sharing the screen, in what came to be playfully referred to as the “most ambitious crossover event in history” – the studio is about to begin production on the next Avengers movie.
To get fans excited, Marvel put together a five-and-a-half-hour live-stream on Thursday afternoon, during which the A-listers in the cast were announced, including MCU greats and a few surprise returning faces.
However, the slow roll-out also wound up inspiring a ridiculous new meme, as film fans began suggesting their own takes on who they’d like to see “return” in Avengers: Doomsday.
These are just some of our favourites:
All jokes aside, shall we have a quick recap of who is actually back for Avengers: Doomsday?
It was previously revealed that former Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr will be returning to the MCU in the new role of Doctor Doom, and he’s set to be joined by Marvel staples like Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America.
Also putting in an appearance will be the new Fantastic Four – made up of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn – as well as Letitia Wright and Winston Duke from the Black Panther movies.
There’ll also be appearances from actors within the previous X-Men film series, including Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Alan Cumming and Rebecca Romjin.
Filming on the project is now underway, ahead of its release next year. A sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, has already been announced.