Marvel Studios' Powerful New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Debuts At Comic-Con

Marvel Studios has released a powerful two-minute trailer at San Diego Comic-Con of its new Black Panther film Wakanda Forever.

Before unveiling the trailer on Saturday, director Ryan Coogler honoured the “late, great” Chadwick Boseman, who brought to life the Black Panther T’Challa in the film series’ premiere in 2018.

Advertisement

The director also introduced new actors in the upcoming film, including Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams (Ironheart) and Tenoch Huerta as Namor the Sub-Mariner.

“I come from the hood, and I wouldn’t be here without inclusion,” Tenoch said. “There are kids in their hoods, looking at us, dreaming to be here.”

The trailer checks in with returning characters after the death of Chadwick’s T’Challa, and features Namor and the kingdom of Atlantis, with a glimpse of a mysterious new Black Panther.

Advertisement

The trailer’s underwater, ritualistic, nature and futuristic scenes are linked via a remix motif of Bob Marley’s No Woman, No Cry and Kendrick Lamar’s Alright.

“I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone,” Angela Bassett’s Ramonda declares at one point.