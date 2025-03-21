Mary Berry's 2 Secrets To Marital Bliss

via Associated Press Mary Berry and husband Paul Hunnings

We already know that Mary Berry, queen of baking, has a tonne of worthwhile advice for home cooks.

I swear by her secrets to perfect scones, tomato soup, and spaghetti bolognese – I reckon I use her culinary wisdom at least twice a week.

But in a recent Vogue interview, Mary – who’s been married to her former antique books dealer husband Paul Hunning since 1996 – shared advice in her other area of expertise: marriage.

Speaking to the publication, she shared two rules for marital bliss:

1) Respect is more important than romance

When asked what her secret to a “long and loyal” marriage is, Mary responded: “Respect.”

“Love, of course, but respect is so important. And I don’t count the decades too closely,” she added.

Writing for Psychology Today, psychology researcher Dr Peter Gray agrees.

“Love brings bliss to both types of relationships, but only if tempered by respect,” he said.

2) Steer clear of heated arguments

Mary said she also avoids arguing with her husband when she can.

“We never raise our voices at each other because, you know, we love each other,” she shared with Vogue.

“If I’m a bit miffed, I very often think, ‘Well, I’m not gonna say that right now.’ I’ll go to the greenhouse and do some cuttings.”

She also sticks to the age-old adage: “Never go to sleep on a quarrel,” she advised.

“Happiness is very, very important, but it can be elusive sometimes. You have to look after it.”

Again, experts are on her side.

In a Vice article, sex therapist Rosara Torrisi said that there’s a difference between a reasoned argument and a heated fight – the former can sometimes be constructive, she says, while the latter can be very destructive.

Mary’s husband recently bought her an eternity ring

The TV chef says her husband bought her an eternity ring for her upcoming 90th birthday.

She wears it above a customised engagement ring, which contains two diamonds from her mother-in-law’s earrings – Mary hasn’t taken this off since 1966.