Mary Berry's No-Bake Banoffee Pie Recipe Is So Simple That I'll Never Make It Another Way

Sometimes, you get hit with a very specific craving. For a while there, I had a hankering for sour cream and chive pretzels. No idea why — it’s not like they’re something that I have often.
Now, though, now I am craving the delectable, moreish joys of a banoffee pie. Sweet, soft, and with a lovely silky finish to it... I actually can’t think of anything I want more in this moment.
Thankfully, I don’t need to wait too long to tuck into this coveted dessert as the cake queen herself Mary Berry has a banoffee pie recipe that is so simple that it doesn’t even require baking.
Marry Berry’s banoffee pie recipe
As featured on her BBC One series Classic Mary Berry, this recipe requires:
- around 10 digestive biscuits
- butter
- muscovado sugar
- condensed milk
- vanilla extract
- double cream
- bananas
- dark chocolate or cocoa powder
Additionally, she advises, if you’d like to make a salted caramel version, you only need a teaspoon of sea salt. Yum.
The base can be made up to a day in advance and to make it, Mary advises doing the following: “Crush the biscuits to fine crumbs and melt the butter over a low heat.
“Pour both into a bowl and mix to combine. Spoon into the base of the tin and press down with the back of a spoon until level. Place in the fridge for 15 minutes
The banana and cream should be made on the day and left for around an hour to set in the fridge.
The toffee is the only really tricky part of the recipe, requiring precision and focus. For that, you heat butter and sugar together and stir over a low heat until combined. Then you add the condensed milk and bring to the boil, stirring for a few minutes.
However, if you over-boil it, it will become grainy and more like fudge, which is not the vibe.
If you’re also ready to treat yourself to this delicious pie, you can view the full recipe here.