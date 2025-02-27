Mary Berry's No-Bake Banoffee Pie Recipe Is So Simple That I'll Never Make It Another Way

Photo by Gustavo Peres via Pexels. Cropped image of banoffee pie.

Sometimes, you get hit with a very specific craving. For a while there, I had a hankering for sour cream and chive pretzels. No idea why — it’s not like they’re something that I have often.

Now, though, now I am craving the delectable, moreish joys of a banoffee pie. Sweet, soft, and with a lovely silky finish to it... I actually can’t think of anything I want more in this moment.

Advertisement

Thankfully, I don’t need to wait too long to tuck into this coveted dessert as the cake queen herself Mary Berry has a banoffee pie recipe that is so simple that it doesn’t even require baking.

Marry Berry’s banoffee pie recipe

As featured on her BBC One series Classic Mary Berry, this recipe requires:

around 10 digestive biscuits

butter

muscovado sugar

condensed milk

vanilla extract

double cream

bananas

dark chocolate or cocoa powder

Additionally, she advises, if you’d like to make a salted caramel version, you only need a teaspoon of sea salt. Yum.

Advertisement

The base can be made up to a day in advance and to make it, Mary advises doing the following: “Crush the biscuits to fine crumbs and melt the butter over a low heat.

“Pour both into a bowl and mix to combine. Spoon into the base of the tin and press down with the back of a spoon until level. Place in the fridge for 15 minutes

The banana and cream should be made on the day and left for around an hour to set in the fridge.

The toffee is the only really tricky part of the recipe, requiring precision and focus. For that, you heat butter and sugar together and stir over a low heat until combined. Then you add the condensed milk and bring to the boil, stirring for a few minutes.

Advertisement

However, if you over-boil it, it will become grainy and more like fudge, which is not the vibe.