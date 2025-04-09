I Tried Mary Berry's Secret To The Best Apple Crumble And I've Never Gotten More Compliments

Amy Glover / HuffPost UK Crumble with ice cream on the left: in the pan on the right

I’ll admit it; I thought Nigella Lawson made the best crumble topping until just about last week.

But I have been wrong before (I turned my back on Paul Hollywood’s focaccia after trying a no-knead overnight recipe, and even learned to take Gordon Ramsay’s carrot cake advice with a grain of salt); and I was wrong again.

Following my most recent Sunday roast, I thought I’d give Mary Berry’s crumble recipe a try.

The dessert didn’t last 15 minutes; friend after family member scraped every last morsel from its inevitably too-small earthenware home.

How does Mary Berry make her apple crumble?

The former Great British Bake-Off judge keeps it reassuringly simple: plain flour, demerara sugar, and cubed butter make up the crumble topping, while the base contains only cooking apples, butter, and sugar.

But the chef added a step I’d never seen, or used, before ― she cools the apple base completely before adding the crumble on top.

That way, the butter in the crumble doesn’t melt, creating that slimy gooey-ness which is fine (and even welcome) in small quantities, but which can ruin a crumble layer of the thickness I prefer.

Previously, I’d used Nigella’s baking powder trick to keep my metres of crumble sog-free.

But Mary’s suggestion worked even better; the topping retained its buttery flavour and thick, satisfying crumb without some of the fall-apart fluff a leavening agent can bring.

That’s not her only hack

The Cordon Bleu-trained chef also adds a sprinkling of demerara sugar to the very top of the crumble.

That cooks into a thin, slightly crisp layer which is delicious against the shortbread-like crumble; I couldn’t get enough. .

The best part? Mary says the highly-rated recipe can be made up to six hours ahead (perfect for dinner parties ― just make double sure you still follow the “cool apple” rule).