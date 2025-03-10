I Tried Mary Berry's 15-Minute Lemon Curd Recipe, And I've Made 6 Jars Since

Amy Glover / HuffPost UK Lemon curd cooking (left) and the end result (right).

With that said, there’s a reason one of her (many) cookbooks is called The Baking Bible. When I want to make dessert, I turn to the Cordon Bleu-trained chef first.

This weekend, I craved a lemon meringue pie. So, I thought I’d give her pared-down recipe a go (I’d tried more complex recipes recently, like a pomegranate curd, and had been left with a runny disaster).

People, the pie never got made. The curd was so good, I simply slathered it on slices of bread and ate spoonfuls from the jar ― I re-made double the recipe again to stay in stock for the rest of the month.

How does Mary Berry make her lemon curd?

Her instructions are simple: whisk one egg per whole lemon zest and juice to 75g caster sugar and 56g butter together. Twice this calculation makes roughly a jar.

Then, keep whisking the lot over a gentle heat for seven to 10 minutes. Mary warns: “Do not allow the mixture to boil or it may split.”

For that reason, I made my first batch in a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of boiling water (like the one you’d use for melting chocolate).

I recommend this if, like me, you’re using thin, cheap saucepans; if you have a heavy-bottomed saucepan and really good temperature control on your hob, though, a saucepan should be fine.

Once the mixture has thickened enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon, you’re ready to spoon the curd into a sterilised jar ― it should thicken in a couple of hours, and the curd will last for a month or so in the fridge.

I loved that Mary uses the full zest and curd of all lemons. It makes a brilliantly tangy curd, and also means your kitchen smells amazing for hours.

I also think it made the curd less creamy, which I personally prefer.

Amy Glover / HuffPost UK Lemon curd cooking on left: jarred on the right

Any other tips?

Yes! Mary’s advice for sterilising the jars accidentally ensures they’re capable of taking in the hot curd without breaking or cracking, too.

“To sterilise jars, wash the jars in very hot, soapy water or put through the hot cycle of a dishwasher,” she writes.

Then, “place the jars onto a baking tray and slide into an oven preheated to 160C/325F/Gas 3 for 10–15 minutes”.

