'What An Honour!' – Mary Berry Reacts To Surprise Royal Shout-Out On 90th Birthday

Today, if you didn’t know, is Mary Berry’s birthday.

The queen of cakes turns 90 today (to celebrate, we’ve shared nine of the best recipes we’ve tried from the former Great British Bake-Off judge).

Speaking to Vogue, the telly legend shared her fabulous plans to celebrate: “There will be cake,” she said, “and champagne!”.

Not included in her plans, however, was a surprise shout-out from a Royal Family member on BBC’s The One Show.

In a preview of tonight’s show, which airs at 7pm on BBC One, host Alex Jones said the message came from “somebody very special who says that you’ve taught him everything he knows about baking.”

“Take it away, Your Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales,” Alex continued as Mary put her hand to her chest.

“No!” she exclaimed as Prince William’s face filled the screen.

The prince’s message was simple – he said, “Hi, Mary! I want to wish you a very happy 90th birthday. You are a true national treasure and we’ve loved working with you over the years.”

Mary Berry, who was made a Dame in 2021 by King Charles, has worked with William and Kate before for shows like A Berry Royal Christmas.

“Have a fantastic day today, and I dread to think who’s cooking your cake and the criticism they might get,” the Prince joked.

“What an honour!” a teary Mary responded.

Tonight’s episode of The One Show, which is dedicated to “Dame Mary Berry, A Celebration at 90”, is set to include other celeb birthday wishes too.

Meanwhile Jonna Lumley, Paul Hollywood, Andi Oliver and Don Warrington will send in touching video messages.

“The love for Mary in this special edition of The One Show is simply beautiful – it’s such a lovely celebration for someone who has been an inspiration to us all,” Alex Jones said in a press release.

