Bringing historical events to life on screen is not an easy task, and naturally, viewers will often leave the cinema wondering how much of what they’ve just watched play out on screen really happened. ‘Mary Queen Of Scots’ – a new biopic about the Scottish monarch and her English counterpart – Elizabeth I, is no different but in this case, there’s one scene in particular which will leave cinema-goers questioning how much artistic licence has been used.

Liam Daniel/Focus Features/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Ismael Cruz Cordova as Rizzio

After getting married to Lord Darnley (played by Jack Lowden), Saoirse Ronan’s Queen Mary is just as shocked as audiences will be when she finds her husband in bed with her close male courtier, David Rizzio, the day after the wedding. Their tryst (and Mary’s discovery of it) becomes the catalyst for numerous big events, ultimately resulting in Darnley being blackmailed into murdering his one-time lover. But how much truth is there in this scene? Let’s take a closer look at the history books… The film is based on John Guy’s biography about the monarch, ‘My Heart Is My Own: The Life Of Mary Queen Of Scots’. And as far as Guy is concerned, the gay affair definitely happened. The historian has taken part in a number of interviews ahead of the film’s release, and recently told Out magazine: “A brief sexual relationship between Darnley and Rizzio is real history, not speculation. “Darnley, who spent adolescent years in France, was effeminate and bisexual as was the vogue of young hedonistic courtiers in France.” He’s also noted that “the idea of men and sexuality then was very different from what it is now”.

Liam Daniel/Focus Features/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Jack Lowden (centre left) as Lord Darnley, with Saoirse Ronan as Queen Mary