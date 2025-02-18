Mary Berry's Surprisingly Sustainable Twist On Cottage Pie

Sigmund via Unsplash Cottage pie in an enamel dish

Mary Berry does not have to justify herself to me, a mere mortal. If she says to put chicken in my lasagne, I do it; if she wants me to swap the pasta sheets out for tortilla wraps, I’ll do that too.

So when she told me to top my fish pie with decadent soufflé or place a dauphinoise crown in place of cottage pie’s usual mash hat, you’d best believe I sat my non-Great-British-Bake-Off-hosting self down and listened.

It seems that’s not her only modification to the classic dish the chef swears by, either.

In an entry for Mary Berry Everyday, the telly legend says she swaps out the meat for an effortless “makeover.”

What meat does Mary Berry put in her cottage pie?

In this recipe, she opts for venison mince over the dish’s usual pork, beef, or lamb base (side note ― the mince used in shepherd’s pie is always lamb, but cottage pie is more of a catch-all term that can include a wide range of proteins).

Mary cooks off the mince with some bacon for a salty, fatty hit, adding red wine, carrot, onion, and rosemary for a “rich” flavour.

In this version of her cottage pie recipe, the chef does not suggest we top the pie with potato slices, which it turns out are traditional to cottage pies.

Instead, she fully cools the meaty base before adding mash to the mixture, cooking the lot “until golden-brown and bubbling.”

Turns out she’s not alone in seeking an alternative base for the British main ― James Martin uses beef brisket in place of mince for his cottage pie, while Jamie Oliver uses venison for his “old-school” puff pastry pie.

If you eat meat in the UK, deer is a surprisingly sustainable choice

Of course, the most eco-friendly diet is veganism or vegetarianism. Even swapping some meat-filled days for meat-free ones can help the planet.

But if you do eat meat, even sometimes, and live in the UK, the British Deer Society calls venison (especially non-farmed venison) “one of the most sustainable meats you can buy.”

That’s because Britain is more overrun with deer right now than it has been in the last 1,000 years. This has a negative effect on wildlife, damaging young trees and ruining the habitat of birds like robins.

The reintroduction of native wolves and lynx would do a good job of controlling their numbers, The Guardian writes, as something like deer farms aren’t a good answer either.