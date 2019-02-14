If you’re going to enter MasterChef, the one thing you have to absolutely make sure you can do is cook meat properly.

However, clearly one contestant from Wednesday night’s show did not get that memo.

Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace were left horrified after cook Ottilie presented them with her dish of chicken thighs with a sweet potato, white bean, and chorizo stew, saffron rice, and asparagus with smoked garlic butter.