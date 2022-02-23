Black Women Have Been Dying In Childbirth, Why Has A Taskforce Taken This Long?

The move comes after the relentless campaigning from groups such as FiveXMore, who urged the government to look at the high risks of death among Black women.

The #FiveXMore campaign asks members of the public to continue showing their support by writing letters to their local MPs to urge the Department of Health to give a revised response that addresses the concerns of their petitions to improve healthcare for Black women (and also remove harmful encompassing terms such as BAME).

Atinuke Awe, one of the founders of FiveXMore, tells HuffPost UK they appreciate the taskforce. “We welcome the new task force and think it is a step in the right direction,” she says. “We want to ensure the dial continues to move and this remains at the forefront as an issue that needs to be addressed urgently. We hope there will be tangible outcomes and results from the task force.”

Not-for-profit Southall Black Sisters also welcome this taskforce, but hope meaningful changes come from it. Interim director Rahila Gupta tells HuffPost: “We welcome the setting up of a taskforce to tackle disparities in maternal healthcare as long as it is not being used to kick the issue into the long grass. Too often, we have seen institutions set up an inquiry or a taskforce as a way of appearing to deal with the issue at hand.

“In all the 40 years plus of our existence, we have seen a depressingly familiar pattern in the way that institutional racism and sexism intersect to create a culture of disbelief in which black and minoritised women’s experiences go unheard – whether it is in healthcare or immigration or housing – in fact, in any interaction with the state leading to blatantly discriminatory outcomes.”