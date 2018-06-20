Schools Should Ban Mobile Phones, Says Culture Secretary Matt Hancock

Schools should ban kids from having mobile phones during the day, Matt Hancock has argued.

The culture secretary said while he “enthusiastically supports” the use of technology for teaching, banning phones in schools is the way to go.

“Why do young children need phones in schools?” he wrote in the Daily Telegraph on Wednesday 20 June. “There are a number of schools across the country that simply don’t allow them.

“While it is up to individual schools to decide rather than government, I admire headteachers who do not allow mobiles to be used during the school day. I encourage more schools to follow their lead. The evidence is that banning phones in schools works.”

