Matt Hancock was forced to eat a camel's penis and cow's anus in an eating trial on the show.

Matt Hancock has declared he received £320,000 for his appearance on I’m a Celebrity – but has only donated a fraction of the fee to charity.

The former health secretary had said he would donate part of the money to charities, including a hospital in his constituency and organisations supporting dyslexia.

The £320,000 figure is found in the latest update of parliament’s register of interests, which records MPs’ outside earnings.

Hancock’s latest entry makes no reference to charitable donations.

Before going on TV, Hancock’s spokesperson was reported as saying he would donate more than his salary as an MP – which is just over £84,000 – to charity.

But the BBC reported on Thursday just £10,000 had been donated.

A spokesperson for Hancock said: “As well as raising the profile of his dyslexia campaign in front of 11-million viewers, Matt’s donated £10,000 to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and the British Dyslexia Association.”

Early reports suggested the MP would pocket £400,000 for his time in the jungle.

The entry also notes Hancock earned £48,000 off the back of his book on the pandemic, specifically its serialisation and interview with the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

The former health secretary faced a cross-party backlash after coming third in the ITV show.

The West Suffolk MP, who explained he was “looking for a bit of forgiveness” by appearing on the show, reached the final but came behind the winner, Euro 2022 champion Jill Scott, and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner.

Hancock broke coronavirus social distancing rules during the pandemic by having an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo, and told his campmates it was caused by the fact he “fell in love”.

Having been stripped of the Conservative whip over the appearance, he said he will not contest his seat at the next election when he will step down.

On Thursday, a man was charged with assaulting Hancock on the London Underground.

Geza Tarjanyi, 61, from Leyland in Lancashire, will appear in court next month accused with three offences relating to the MP, British Transport Police (BTP) said.