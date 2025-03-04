Matt Lucas Apologises To Millie Bobby Brown After She Claimed He 'Insulted' Her Appearance

Matt Lucas and Millie Bobby Brown Millie Turner/Invision/AP/Jordan Strauss/

Matt Lucas has issued a public apology to Millie Bobby Brown after she accused him of “mocking” her appearance.

Last week, the Little Britain performer posted pictures of Millie sporting an updo and pink tracksuit while out in Los Angeles, comparing her to his comedy character Vicky Pollard.

The posts were picked up by some news outlets, which were addressed in a video Millie shared on Monday, berating the media for publishing articles and commentary about her appearance.

“I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny,” Millie said in her video.

She continued: “I think it’s necessary to speak up about this. I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me.

“Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things season one. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

Specifically calling out an article in the Daily Mail about Matt’s comments, Millie blasted the article for “amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman’s appearance”.

Matt posted a response in the early hours of Tuesday morning, telling the Stranger Things star: “Nearly 25 years ago I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called Little Britain. There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo you had blonde hair and wore a pink top so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases.

“I thought you looked terrific and I was mortified when the press wrote that I ‘slammed’ you, firstly because that’s not my style, and secondly because I think you’re brilliant. I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you but I realise it has and for that I apologise.”

Elsewhere in her video, Millie said of several articles critiquing her appearance: “This isn’t journalism. This is bullying.

“The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse.”

The 21-year-old claimed: “We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks.

“Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs. I refuse to apologise for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman.”

She insisted: “I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself.

“We have become a society where it’s so much easier to criticise than it is to pay a compliment. Why is the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than to say something nice?

“If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder – what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable? Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing.”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Millie has spoken out against specific ways she’s been written about in the media, since becoming world famous as a child in Stranger Things.