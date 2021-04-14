Matt Willis Believes Church Of Scientology Tried To Split Up Marriage To Emma Willis

Matt said he became “fully invested” in the church and ended up visiting daily.

The Busted musician has revealed he became a Scientologist a number of years ago while in recovery for drugs and alcohol addiction.

Matt Willis says he believes that members of the Church Of Scientology tried to split up his marriage to Emma Willis .

After being paired up with another Scientologist, Matt said he faced questions about what was holding him and his potential back.

In an interview with The Sun, he said: “What I was taking from it was that your environment, your friends and the people you’re closest to are your problem. I was like, ‘What are you fucking getting at here?’

“They were like, ‘There’s someone in your life who’s actually draining you, who’s a negative force, and it’s normally the person closest to you’. And it’s like, ‘I think they’re trying to split my fucking marriage up now’. They were trying to force this weird opinion on me.”

He continued: “When I look back at it, I was like, ‘Are you trying to separate me from everybody else?’”

Matt admitted it “took him a while” to question what was happening and he decided to leave the church.

He added: “I just never went back, stopped picking up my phone to them. But they rang me every day for a month and they drop into my texts every six months, eight months, out the blue, like, ‘Hey, Matt, how are you doing?’”

HuffPost UK has contacted the Church Of Scientology for comment, and is awaiting a response.