Matthew Mindler, the former child actor who appeared in the 2011 comedy Our Idiot Brother, has died at the age of 19. Earlier this week, Matthew was reported missing from Millersville University in Pennsylvania, where he was a first year student.

Police are asking for help in finding 20-year-old Matthew Mindler, a first-year student from Hellertown, PA, who has been missing since Tuesday evening August 24, 2021. Matt was reported missing to University Police late last evening after he did not return to his room (cont'd)👇 pic.twitter.com/dgU2UOXlUm — Millersville University (@millersvilleu) August 26, 2021

It’s now been confirmed that Matthew was found dead in Manor Township, near the Millersville University campus, on Saturday morning. University president Daniel A Wubah said in a statement: “It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. “Our thought of comfort and peace are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images Matthew Mindler pictured in 2011

Wubah’s statement continued: “Matthew was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Centre by the coroner for further investigation. “This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community. I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time.”

A subsequent tweet from Millersville University later added: “There is no public safety threat to the University community. The Lancter County Coroner’s Office is actively investigating.” As a child, Matthew played River – the son of Steve Coogan’s character – in the Paul Rudd comedy Our Idiot Brother, which also starred Elizabeth Banks, Zooey Deschanel and Emily Mortimer.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images Matthew Mindler and Paul Rudd