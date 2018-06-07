Former Celebrity Publicist Max Clifford Died Of Heart Failure In Prison, Inquest Hears

Disgraced former celebrity publicist Max Clifford died of heart failure while serving an eight-year prison sentence for historical sex offences. The 74-year-old collapsed at Littlehey Prison in Cambridgeshire, months after his family voiced concerns about his health, an inquest heard. He died at Hinchingbrooke Hospital near Huntingdon on December 10 2017.

PA Archive/PA Images Max Clifford was serving an eight-year sentence for historical sex offences

Cambridgeshire’s assistant coroner Simon Milburn said at a pre-inquest review hearing on Thursday that the medical cause of death was congestive heart failure. He recorded that further underlying factors were cardiac AL amyloidosis – a rare, serious condition caused by a build up of abnormal proteins in organs and tissues – and plasma cell neoplasm, diseases in which the body makes too many plasma cells. Clifford’s daughter Louise Clifford was not present at the hearing, but listened in on a phone line, via a mobile phone placed on the coroner’s desk. Speaking to the room on loudspeaker, she said: “I accept he died of natural causes, but there were matters that exacerbated his condition.

PA Wire/PA Images Clifford with his daughter Louise Clifford leaving Southwark Crown Court in 2014