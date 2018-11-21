McDonald's And Burger King Ads Banned For 'Inappropriately' Targeting School Bus Stops

Poster adverts for McDonald’s and Burger King have been banned for “inappropriately targeting children”, due to their placement close to primary schools.

McDonald’s received complaints about an advert displaying Cadbury Flake McFlurrys and Mini McFlurrys alongside the slogan “SUN’S OUT Funs out”, which was placed close to the entrance of a primary school at a bus stop.

Burger King’s ‘Whopper Jr’ meal deal advert also came under fire for being displayed at a bus stop near a primary school. The meal deal featured an image of the whopper burger, fries and a zero sugar Coca Cola with the tagline “A Whopper Jr. of a deal £2.99”.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned both ads from appearing in this way again.