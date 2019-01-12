McDonald's Condemns Customer's Viral Racist Rant In London Branch

A fast food restaurant has condemned footage of a man hurling racist, xenophobic and sexist abuse in one of its London branches.

The video is being widely circulated across social media and sees a white male pacing inside McDonald’s on Brixton Road, south-west London, complaining about the establishment being run by “bloody immigrants”.

He goes on to berate customers as “weak feminists”, declaring “that’s why the country is f****d, England is f****d. Feminists and immigrants.”

It was tweeted on Friday night at around 10pm by Alex Parvenu, who tagged Lambeth Council, the police and various MPs, writing: “A guy ranting about immigrants, feminists & white males creating civilisation. Can we find out who he is? Dude was being pretty misogynistic & racist.”

“The world is built by white men. You don’t like it, do you?”, the culprit asked asked Parvenu - a black male, who he referred to as “bruv”.

The clip has been viewed almost 100K times since it was uploaded.