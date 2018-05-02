‘McMafia’ Series Two Confirmed By The BBC

The BBC has confirmed that ‘McMafia’ will be returning for a second series, after becoming a hit with viewers when it debuted back in January.
While the crime drama was admittedly a little tough to follow at times, it pulled in plenty of viewers, and became BBC iPlayer’s fourth most popular drama ever, based on peak episodes.
In a press release that announced the news, creators Hossein Amini and James Watkins said: “We are so thrilled with how ‘McMafia’ has resonated with audiences across the world and are delighted to be given the opportunity to cast more light on the shady intersections of transnational criminals and their enablers in finance, law, intelligence agencies and even in governments.”
“McMafia’s blend of topicality and killer storytelling struck a chord with audiences and significantly added to the discourse around Anglo-Russian relations,” added Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama.
“We are excited to be returning to that world in the safe and brilliant hands of James and Hoss for series two.”
There’s no word yet on when production will resume, or if lead star James Norton will be reprising his role as Alex Godman.
While the ‘McMafia’ finale saw many of the series’ loose ends tied up, HuffPost UK’s Ash Percival observed that “the closing moments gave hope of a second series that could follow Alex’s new life as a criminal mastermind”.