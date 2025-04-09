Measles Or A Cold? How To Tell Them Apart As Cases Expected To Rise

_jure via Getty Images

When you think of measles, the first symptom that probably comes to mind is that distinctive full-body rash.

But there’s another sign that can flag the highly contagious virus before it reaches the rash stage which is lesser-known, yet just as important – and that’s Koplik spots.

Superdrug’s pharmacy superintendent Niamh McMillan said the white spots are found inside the mouth on the inner lining of the cheek. They might also then move onto the back of the lips a few days later.

“Not everyone with measles will have these spots, which usually last for a few days,” McMillan added.

The measles virus is circulating

Data on measles cases in Europe over the past year shows a “considerable rise” in cases compared to the year before, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

“This indicates that the virus is circulating in the region and the number of cases will probably increase during the spring of 2025,” it said.

The US is also facing an outbreak of the virus which has infected almost 500 people in the state of Texas and has reportedly caused the deaths of two children.

There have been 151 cases of measles detected in England since January 2025, according to UKHSA data last updated on 13 March (almost a month ago).

Cases were most prevalent in London, the South West and Yorkshire and Humber.

What are the symptoms of measles?

“Measles typically begins with cold-like symptoms, which can make it difficult to distinguish from other common illnesses,” said McMillan.

a high temperature

runny or blocked nose

sneezing

a cough

red, sore, watery eyes.

One symptom that might appear and can help distinguish the virus from a cold is the appearance of Koplik spots, as mentioned above.

And then there’s the distinctive rash which can show up a number of days later.

This is the “most typical symptom of measles, which usually starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body”, said McMillan.

“It usually appears three to five days after first signs of symptoms and lasts for several days. The rash can be flat or slightly raised and join together into larger patches.”

According to the NHS, the rash can look brown or red on white skin and may be harder to see on brown and black skin.

What to do if you think your child has measles

If you suspect your child has measles, the NHS advises to call for an urgent GP appointment or to speak to NHS 111.

As measles is highly contagious it’s best to call your GP first as they may request a telephone appointment to avoid spreading the virus to other people.

If your child is diagnosed, they should stay off nursery or school for at least four days from when the rash shows up.

How to prevent measles

Having two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is “the safest and most effective way to protect against this highly contagious disease”, according to the ECDC.

The vaccine is suitable for both adults and children.

Unfortunately measles can cause a range of complications from pneumonia to encephalitis and blindness.

Adults, pregnant women, immunocompromised people, chronically ill people, malnourished children and infants can end up experiencing more severe complications of measles if they catch it.