The 7 Medications A Doctor Says You Should Always Avoid While Flying

According to Skift Research’s Global Travel Outlook report, travel companies are anticipating a 24% rise in the number of trips people are planning for the year ahead compared to 2024.

For many of us, this will mean jetting off on flights abroad and, according to pain management doctor Dr. Sean Ormond from Atlas Pain Specialists who is working in collaboration with Total Travel Protection, we could ruin our holidays before they’ve started by taking certain medications on our flights.

Dr. Ormond shares: “As a pain management doctor, I always emphasise the importance of being mindful of medications, especially while flying.

“Air travel can impact how drugs work in your body, and some meds can cause serious issues at high altitudes.”

7 medications you should never take on a flight

Opioid painkillers

Opioids, such as codeine, can make you drowsy, Dr Ormond urges, “but in the air, their effects can be so much stronger.”

He warns that they can slow down your breathing (already not ideal in a low-oxygen environment) as well as making you feel dizzy, nauseated or even confused.

He advises: “If you need pain relief, consider non-opioid options like ibuprofen or acetaminophen instead.”

Sleeping pills

Trying to knock yourself out for a long-haul flight? Be careful, says Dr Ormond.

“Sleeping pills can leave you overly groggy, disoriented, or even sleepwalking in the aisle (yes, it happens!). And if there’s an emergency, you don’t want to be too out of it to react.”

Instead, he recommends that a good eye mask, neck pillow, and noise-canceling headphones are much safer bets.

Anti-anxiety meds

If you’re a nervous flyer, these may seem like the ideal solution but Dr Ormond warns that they can hit harder at altitude, saying: “You might feel extra sluggish, have trouble breathing, or even pass out mid-flight.

“If flying makes you anxious, try deep breathing, distraction techniques, or even natural remedies like melatonin.”

Diuretics

These meds help with swelling and blood pressure, but they also make you pee- a lot.

“Planes are already dehydrating, so diuretics can leave you dizzy, weak, and lightheaded. If you have to take them, drink extra water (and maybe choose an aisle seat!).”

Drowsy Antihistamines

Old-school allergy meds can knock you out, but not in a good way. They can make you groggy, slow your reaction time, and increase the risk of blood clots since you’re sitting still for so long.

Dr Ormond advises: “If allergies or motion sickness are a problem, go for non-drowsy options like Claritin or Allegra.”

Strong Muscle Relaxers

Muscle relaxers can make you feel wobbly and weak, which isn’t great when you’re in a cramped airplane seat. They can also make it harder to wake up and move around, increasing the risk of blood clots.

Instead, he says, if you have muscle pain, try gentle stretching and those air-activated heat patches instead.

Blood Thinners – Use with care

If you’re on blood thinners, be extra mindful on long flights.

“Sitting for hours raises the risk of blood clots, and if you bump yourself, even a minor injury could cause excessive bleeding. Get up and move every hour, wear compression socks, and talk to your doctor about precautions.”