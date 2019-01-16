Megan Barton Hanson Launches Fresh Attack On Wes Nelson's 'Dancing On Ice' Partner

PA Wire/PA Images Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson met on last year's 'Love Island'

She told the paper: “I don’t want to be a possessive girlfriend. I want her to reach out to me. I’ve had no communication with her for the past three months. I’m not jealous; it is just a lack of respect. I was pushed over the edge. “But never once, even last week when I said good luck to them both on Instagram she didn’t message me. She’s never message me. When we finally met on Sunday night it was very quick and awkward – it felt forced.” Megan then addressed a post that Vanessa published on Instagram, in which she alluded to the reality star’s comments, calling for “women empowerment” and insisted she was a “strong woman” – something that Megan has now disputed.

SOPA Images via Getty Images Vanessa Bauer is skating with Wes on 'Dancing On Ice'

She said: “She claims to be a strong woman and that she empowers women but she’s shown me zero respect. “If you’re going to preach empowerment then surely she would have held the olive branch out and introduce herself to me instead of pretending that I don’t exist?” She also compared the way Vanessa had interacted with former celebrity partner Jack Quickenden’s then-fiancée Danielle Fogarty on last year’s series, as the pair had become friends. “They were a team and worked together while Jake was on the show but she hasn’t acted in the same way towards me,” Megan added. It was reported Vanessa had broken up with boyfriend Louis Nathaniel on Sunday, although the skater did not comment on the claims prior to that night’s live episode of ‘Dancing On Ice’.