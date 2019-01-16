Megan Barton Hanson Launches Fresh Attack On Wes Nelson's 'Dancing On Ice' Partner

Megan Barton Hanson has insisted she is not jealous of boyfriend Wes Nelson’s ‘Dancing On Ice’ partner Vanessa Bauer, as she launched a fresh attack on her.
The former ‘Love Island’ contestant lashed out at the pro skater on Instagram earlier this week, claiming Vanessa had ignored her and strategically timed the announcement of her split from her boyfriend.
Despite later deleting the post, Megan has stood by her comments in a new interview with The Sun, blasting Vanessa for being disrespectful.
She told the paper: “I don’t want to be a possessive girlfriend. I want her to reach out to me. I’ve had no communication with her for the past three months. I’m not jealous; it is just a lack of respect. I was pushed over the edge.
“But never once, even last week when I said good luck to them both on Instagram she didn’t message me. She’s never message me. When we finally met on Sunday night it was very quick and awkward – it felt forced.”
Megan then addressed a post that Vanessa published on Instagram, in which she alluded to the reality star’s comments, calling for “women empowerment” and insisted she was a “strong woman” – something that Megan has now disputed.
She said: “She claims to be a strong woman and that she empowers women but she’s shown me zero respect.
“If you’re going to preach empowerment then surely she would have held the olive branch out and introduce herself to me instead of pretending that I don’t exist?”
She also compared the way Vanessa had interacted with former celebrity partner Jack Quickenden’s then-fiancée Danielle Fogarty on last year’s series, as the pair had become friends.
“They were a team and worked together while Jake was on the show but she hasn’t acted in the same way towards me,” Megan added.
It was reported Vanessa had broken up with boyfriend Louis Nathaniel on Sunday, although the skater did not comment on the claims prior to that night’s live episode of ‘Dancing On Ice’.
After appearing in the audience to support Wes during the show, Megan posted on her Instagram story: “@Vanessabauer_skates love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your 1st performance with my boyfriend!
“You’ve never reached out to me once or invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night, you didn’t even look me in the eye LOL.
“Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe. @wesnelson.”
Wes is yet to comment publicly on the tension between his girlfriend and skating partner.
‘Dancing On Ice’ continues on Sunday at 6pm on ITV.