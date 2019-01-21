‘Dancing On Ice’ star Wes Nelson’s girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson was a notable absentee during Sunday night’s live show, after falling ill over the weekend.
Wes and Megan have been at the centre of drama for the last week, after she publicly called out his professional skating partner Vanessa Bauer, accusing her of breaking up with her boyfriend to generate headlines and deliberately snubbing her.
On Saturday, Megan revealed she was suffering from what she described as a “kidney/bladder infection”, adding that she was determined to make “date night” with Wes despite her illness.
While the two did eventually make it out, Megan was then too unwell to support him as he took to the ice for the second time on Sunday night.
After the most recent live show, Wes shared a photo of himself and Megan on Instagram, writing: “Shattered now. Can’t wait to get back to Megan. She’s been so unwell today, make sure you send her a kind message.”
HuffPost UK has contacted Megan’s representatives for further comment.
Wes and Megan have been an item since they both took part in last year’s series of ‘Love Island’, in which they finished as runners up.
Despite his girlfriend’s absence from the audience, Sunday night was a big one for Wes, as he and Vanessa topped the leaderboard for their routine to ‘You Can’t Stop The Beat’ from ‘Hairspray’.
Unfortunately, it was a less successful night for fellow reality star Gemma Collins, who fell to the bottom of the pack, but was ultimately spared by the public, with Richard Blackwood leaving the competition after a skate-off against Saira Khan.