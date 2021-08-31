Helen Mirren And Megan Thee Stallion Dancing Together Is Even More Joyous Than It Sounds

Oscar-winning actor Dame Helen Mirren and chart-topping rapper Megan Thee Stallion made an unlikely duo during an appearance at a Dolce and Gabbana fashion show over the weekend.

The pair were among the attendees who descended on Venice for the strictly A-list event in Venice.

And during the night, Dame Helen and Megan were seen cutting a rug together in a video we’ve played roughly 100 times already as a post-bank holiday pick-me-up.

Sadly, the pair’s brief dance together wasn’t to Megan’s signature hit WAP, but it still managed to put a smile on our face all the same: