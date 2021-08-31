Helen Mirren And Megan Thee Stallion Dancing Together Is Even More Joyous Than It Sounds

Oscar-winning actor Dame Helen Mirren and chart-topping rapper Megan Thee Stallion made an unlikely duo during an appearance at a Dolce and Gabbana fashion show over the weekend.
The pair were among the attendees who descended on Venice for the strictly A-list event in Venice.
And during the night, Dame Helen and Megan were seen cutting a rug together in a video we’ve played roughly 100 times already as a post-bank holiday pick-me-up.
Sadly, the pair’s brief dance together wasn’t to Megan’s signature hit WAP, but it still managed to put a smile on our face all the same:
But Megan wasn’t the only star the former Prime Suspect star grabbed for a dance at the Dolce and Gabbana show.
Posting on her Instagram page on Monday, she shared a photo of herself and Vin Diesel, revealing they’d also done a spot of dancing together “in the rain”:
The morning after the event, the British star shared a photo of herself in her elaborate dress, recalling: “I had a strange and wonderful dream last night.
“I dreamt I was in Piazza San Marco in Venice, dressed like a member of the Contarini Family, and before me appeared many beautiful goddesses dressed in heavenly clothes, as a rainbow and lightening appeared and thunder rolled, and as the vision disappeared a beautiful rain began to fall and then the following happened!”
Other star guests on the night included Normani, Jennifer Lopez, Travis Barker – who attended with his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian – and Jennifer Hudson.