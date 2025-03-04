Meghan Markle Reveals The 1 Thing She Took From The Set Of 'Suits'

Meghan Markle pictured at a charity event last year Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images

Long before she was a member of the Royal Family, Meghan Markle catapulted to Hollywood fame with her role as Rachel Zane on Suits.

When she said goodbye to the legal drama in 2017 after seven meaningful seasons on the show, the Duchess of Sussex took one special memento with her.

“I still have the pencil skirt from the first episode! That’s the one thing I kept,” Meghan revealed in an intimate new interview with People magazine, published just one day before the release of her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Suits, which originally aired between 2011 to 2019, found an even wider audience ― and surged to new levels of popularity ― once it began streaming on Netflix.

(From left to right) Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson, Rick Hoffmann as Louis Litt, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Patrick Adams as Mike Ross on Suits. USA Network via Getty Images

Meghan told People she loves that the show “gets a new breath of fresh air” thanks to its streaming audience.

Though Meghan has now left acting behind – for now – she’ll be in front of the camera with friends on her new lifestyle show. And she told People that this project will have a different feel than more traditional cooking programs, and it’ll be different for her, as well.

“I was never really in front of the camera like this,” she said.

Meghan’s new show officially debuted on Netflix on Tuesday. It was originally supposed to premiere in January, before it was postponed due to the wildfires in Los Angeles, where Meghan is from, and where the show is set.

Netflix said of With Love, Meghan: “With Love, Meghan blends practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.