Meghan Markle at a SXSW speaking event via Associated Press

Meghan Markle has announced that she’s landed a new presenting role.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex confirmed that she’s set to host a new podcast called Confessions Of A Female Founder, in which she will interview different women who have launched their own successful businesses.

“I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses,” Meghan explained in an Instagram post.

“They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever.”

“It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun!” she enthused, adding: “What’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?”

The first episode of Confessions Of A Female Founder will be available to listen to from 8 April.

Confessions Of A Female Founder marks Meghan’s first foray into podcasting since her big-money deal with Spotify came to an end in 2023.

She and her husband Prince Harry inked a multi-year partnership with Spotify back in 2020, reportedly worth millions of dollars, to produce and present podcasts with the streaming service.

For around the first year of their deal with the platform, the couple released just one stand-alone podcast, which served as a festive special featuring their son Archie and some of their celebrity friends.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the UN in July 2022 via Associated Press

In June 2023, the Sussexes and Spotify confirmed in a joint statement that they had “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together”.

