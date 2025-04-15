Meghan Markle Shares Rare Insight Into Learning To 'Let Go' After Miscarriage

via Associated Press Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

This article mentions baby loss.

Meghan Markle has opened up about how she began to heal after experiencing miscarriage.

The Duchess of Sussex touched upon her experience in the latest episode of Confessions Of A Female Founder, where she spoke to Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code, who has also experienced five miscarriages.

Discussing how she moved forward after such a painful loss, Meghan told Reshma: “I think in some parallel way, you have to learn to detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for, and to be able to be OK at a certain point to let something go, something that you planned to love for a long time.”

Reshma responded: “I feel like you’re reading my diary, that’s really insightful.”

It’s thought one in four (25% of) women will experience a miscarriage in their lifetime.

via Associated Press Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan previously opened up about baby loss in an emotive piece for the New York Times called The Losses We Share, where she recalled that it was a July morning and she’d just changed Archie’s nappy when she felt a sharp cramp.

“I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” she wrote. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.

“Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

Every pregnancy loss is different and there is no right or wrong way to feel about it. Some people might feel angry, shocked or sad; others might experience guilt or a feeling of loneliness. For some it can trigger depression and anxiety.

If you’ve been impacted by miscarriage and are struggling with grief, it might help to speak to someone via The Miscarriage Association’s helpline: 01924 200 799 or Cruse Bereavement Care: 0808 808 1677.

Meghan and Harry have two children together: five-year-old Archie and three-year-old Lili.

In last week’s episode, the Duchess opened up about having postpartum preeclampsia, a medical condition linked to high blood pressure which impacts some mothers after giving birth.

Meghan said of the period after giving birth to Archie, when she was also privately dealing with the health condition: “You’re still trying to juggle all of these things and the world doesn’t know what’s happening – and in the quiet you’re still trying to show up for people and in the quiet you’re still trying to show up, mostly for your children.

“But those things are huge medical scares.”

You can listen to Confessions of a Female Founder here.

Help and support: