Director Of Meghan Markle's Netflix Show Reflects On Public's Perceptions Of Her

Meghan Markle in her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan

The director of With Love, Meghan has opened up about working with Meghan Markle on the Netflix series.

During a recent interview with People magazine, director Chris Steed said he hoped the lifestyle series would lift the lid on what the Duchess of Sussex is really like, allowing people to shed any preconceived ideas they might hold about her.

“Everyone has this one version of her,” he explained. “But she’s just someone who is hustling and working and doing.

“I genuinely wanted to create an environment where she could relax, and I know the pressures of what she deals with on a daily basis.”

Chris added: “I was happy that we created scenes where she could tap into that part of her life.”

In a different feature for People, in which crew members shared their personal experiences of being on set with Megan, Chris also lauded the former Suits star’s efforts in the kitchen.

“Her cooking is pretty spot-on,” he claimed. “She’s not a chef, and it’s definitely not meant to make it seem like she is, but there’s just a love of cooking that is palpable.”

Chris also suggested that embracing “imperfection” was a key aim of With Love, Meghan, recalling: “It was fun watching her trying to get used to the kitchen, because it’s not her place, so we didn’t hide that fact, and she’s kind of walking and looking for things.

“I really wanted to embrace and celebrate all of the mistakes and mess and all that good stuff.”

With Love, Meghan sees its host entertaining a variety of guests, including close family and her celebrity friends, while offering cooking, crafting and other lifestyle tips.